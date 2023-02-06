﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EUROFER: EU steel tube output to fall by 1.9% in 2023, rise by 1.5% in 2024 

Monday, 06 February 2023 17:32:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the Economic and Steel Market Outlook 2023-2024/Q1 2023 Report from the Economic Committee of the European Steel Association (EUROFER), in the third quarter last year output of the EU steel tube industry decreased by 0.5 percent year on year, after a 3.8 percent rise in the previous quarter. 

According to the EUROFER report, disruptions due to the war in Ukraine have further delayed ongoing projects and impacted the availability of materials. Therefore, demand for large welded tubes from the oil and gas sector is not expecrted to increase in the longer term. The recent recovery of global oil demand is not expected to boost the launch or the implementation of new pipelines in the short-term, due to high geopolitical uncertainty. Also, oil demand is likely to decrease in 2023 and 2024 in the region also as a consequence of low economic growth. On the other hand, demand from the construction sector is likely to continue contributing to a moderate growth in output, whereas tube demand from the automotive and engineering sectors is forecast to remain relatively weak. 

EUROFER stated that it expects steel tube output in the EU to grow by 1.9 percent in 2022, followed by a 1.9 percent fall in 2023 and a moderate growth of 1.5 percent in 2024. 


Tags: European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Turkey remains EU’s largest import source of finished products in Jan-Nov

06 Feb | Steel News

Energy prices become key factor in European metallurgical market in 2022

03 Feb | Steel News

Local Italian scrap market moves sideways, sentiment mixed

03 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Retail flat steel prices rise in Romania, local mill maintains offers

03 Feb | Flats and Slab

EUROFER: Demand from steel-using sectors to remain weak at least until Q2

03 Feb | Steel News

Romanian domestic longs prices weaken as sellers aim to boost trade

02 Feb | Longs and Billet

European HRC mills maintain high offers, further rise doubtful despite bullishness in imports

02 Feb | Flats and Slab

EUROFER: Green Deal Industrial Plan must promote low-carbon steel projects

02 Feb | Steel News

Sarrelle commissions two EAFs at CELSA and Cognor plants

02 Feb | Steel News

CELSA cuts carbon emissions with transformation of melting furnace at Nervacero mill

01 Feb | Steel News