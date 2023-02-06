EUROFER: EU steel tube output to fall by 1.9% in 2023, rise by 1.5% in 2024 

Monday, 06 February 2023 17:32:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Economic and Steel Market Outlook 2023-2024/Q1 2023 Report from the Economic Committee of the European Steel Association (EUROFER), in the third quarter last year output of the EU steel tube industry decreased by 0.5 percent year on year, after a 3.8 percent rise in the previous quarter.

According to the EUROFER report, disruptions due to the war in Ukraine have further delayed ongoing projects and impacted the availability of materials. Therefore, demand for large welded tubes from the oil and gas sector is not expecrted to increase in the longer term. The recent recovery of global oil demand is not expected to boost the launch or the implementation of new pipelines in the short-term, due to high geopolitical uncertainty. Also, oil demand is likely to decrease in 2023 and 2024 in the region also as a consequence of low economic growth. On the other hand, demand from the construction sector is likely to continue contributing to a moderate growth in output, whereas tube demand from the automotive and engineering sectors is forecast to remain relatively weak.

EUROFER stated that it expects steel tube output in the EU to grow by 1.9 percent in 2022, followed by a 1.9 percent fall in 2023 and a moderate growth of 1.5 percent in 2024.