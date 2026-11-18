ArcelorMittal Belgium, Belgian subsidiary of Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal, has announced that it has scheduled a planned maintenance shutdown at its blast furnace B on November 18, 2026, which will involve mandatory gas safety alarms at the facility.

According to the statement, the safety sirens are scheduled to sound at approximately 10:00 p.m. on November 17, between 2:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. on November 18, and at approximately 6:00 a.m. on November 19.

ArcelorMittal Belgium stated that the alarms are mandatory safety measures for employees and do not pose any risk to nearby residents. The company did not provide details regarding the duration of the maintenance shutdown, the expected restart date or any potential impact on steel production.