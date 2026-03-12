 |  Login 
ArcelorMittal Belgium prepares restart of galvanizing line at Flémalle plant

Thursday, 12 March 2026 11:21:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Belgium has announced that preparations are nearing completion for the restart of the Galva 5 galvanizing line at its Flémalle facility after several years of inactivity.

According to the company, the line is expected to resume operations in the second quarter of 2026. Once restarted, hot rolled steel coils produced at ArcelorMittal’s Ghent plant will again be processed through galvanizing operations at the Flémalle site.

Modernization works carried out ahead of relaunch

Following the acquisition of the galvanizing line in July 2025, ArcelorMittal launched a comprehensive recovery and modernization program to prepare the facility for renewed production.

The works included roof renovation, dismantling and refurbishment of the zinc bath, and maintenance activities covering the strip feeding system and coil unwinding equipment. In addition, the company upgraded the plant’s digital infrastructure as part of broader modernization efforts aimed at improving operational performance.

Once operational, the Galva 5 line will restore an important processing capability within ArcelorMittal Belgium’s production network.


Tags: Galvanized Flats Belgium European Union Steelmaking Investments ArcelorMittal 

