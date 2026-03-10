 |  Login 
Turkey finds dumping of CR steel and coated steel from S. Korea and China

Tuesday, 10 March 2026 11:27:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkey’s Ministry of Trade has published the final disclosure report regarding the antidumping investigation on cold rolled steel, galvanized and painted coils from China and South Korea.

The investigation was launched on December 25, 2024 upon the application made by the Cold Rolled Galvanized and Painted Coil Producers Association (SOGAD) on behalf of local producers.

The investigation, which covers the period between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2023, found that imports of the given products from South Korea and China were dumped and injured the local industry. As a result, dumping margins calculated as a percentage of the CIF price, are at 24.85 percent for China-based Angang Steel, 32.09 percent for Baoshan Iron & Steel, 30.89 percent for Shougang Jingtang United Iron & Steel, 30.89 percent for 14 companies including Baosteel Zhanjiang Iron & Steel and 36 percent for other Chinese companies, while margins are at 14.24 percent for South Korea- based DK Dongshin Co, 12.90 percent for Hyundai Steel Company, 10.48 percent for POSCO, 11.58 percent for Dongkuk Coated Metal, KG Dongbu Steel and POSCO Steeleon, and 27 percent for other South Korean companies.

With the final disclosure report shared with the relevant parties, it was stated that the investigation process has reached its final stage, and the final decision will be made by the Board for the Evaluation of Unfair Competition in Imports.

Stating that they have welcomed the decisions announced in the report, Asuman Gürsoy, general scretary of SOGAD, noted that the margins are in line with expectations and that they are awaiting the final decision.

According to SteelOrbis’ data, in 2025 Turkey imported 386,720 mt and 247,612 mt of cold rolled flat steel from South Korea and China, respectively, while South Korea and China exported 251,317 mt and 152,971 mt of galvanized coil, and 10,040 mt and 94,997 mt of painted coil to Turkey in the given year.

The products subject to the investigation fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7209.15.00.10.00, 7209.15.00.90.00, 7209.16.90.10.00, 7209.16.90.90.00, 7209.17.90.10.00, 7209.17.90.90.00, 7209.18.91.10.00, 7209.18.91.90.00, 7209.18.99.10.00, 7209.18.99.90.00, 7209.25.00.10.00, 7209.25.00.90.00, 7209.26.90.10.00, 7209.26.90.90.00, 7209.27.90.10.00, 7209.27.90.90.00, 7209.28.90.10.00, 7209.28.90.90.00, 7209.90.20.11.00, 7209.90.20.19.00, 7209.90.80.21.11, 7209.90.80.21.19, 7209.90.80.29.11, 7209.90.80.29.19, 7210.41.00.10.11, 7210.41.00.10.19, 7210.41.00.90.11, 7210.41.00.90.19, 7210.49.00.10.11, 7210.49.00.10.19, 7210.49.00.90.11, 7210.49.00.90.19, 7210.70.80.10.11, 7210.70.80.10.19, 7210.70.80.90.11, 7210.70.80.90.19, 7210.90.80.10.11, 7210.90.80.10.19, 7210.90.80.90.11, 7210.90.80.90.19, 7211.23.30.00.11, 7211.23.30.00.12, 7211.23.30.00.19, 7211.23.80.10.11, 7211.23.80.10.19, 7211.23.80.90.11, 7211.23.80.90.13, 7211.23.80.90.19, 7211.29.00.10.11, 7211.29.00.10.12, 7211.29.00.21.00, 7211.29.00.29.00, 7211.29.00.31.00, 7211.29.00.39.00, 7211.90.20.11.00, 7211.90.20.19.00, 7211.90.20.21.11, 7211.90.20.21.19, 7211.90.20.29.11, 7211.90.20.29.19, 7211.90.80.11.00, 7211.90.80.19.00, 7211.90.80.21.12, 7211.90.80.21.13, 7211.90.80.21.19, 7211.90.80.29.12, 7211.90.80.29.13, 7211.90.80.29.19, 7212.30.00.11.11, 7212.30.00.11.12, 7212.30.00.19.11, 7212.30.00.19.12, 7212.30.00.21.11, 7212.30.00.21.12, 7212.30.00.29.11, 7212.30.00.29.12, 7212.40.80.10.11, 7212.40.80.10.19, 7212.40.80.10.21, 7212.40.80.90.11, 7212.40.80.90.19, 7212.40.80.90.21, 7212.50.90.90.18, 7212.50.90.90.20, 7225.50.80.00.11, 7225.50.80.00.12, 7225.92.00.00.10, 7225.92.00.00.90, 7225.99.00.00.10, 7225.99.00.00.90, 7226.92.00.00.11, 7226.92.00.00.12, 7226.99.30.00.11, 7226.99.30.00.19, 7226.99.70.00.11, and 7226.99.70.00.19.


