Turkey introduces 20 percent duty on galvanized strip imports

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 17:40:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey has introduced duties on imports of some flat products and increased existing import duties on certain flat steel products effective as of January 1, 2024, according to a statement published in the country’s Official Gazette. Accordingly, a 20 percent duty has been imposed on imports of galvanized strip and PPGI, both with widths less than 500 mm, while the duty on stainless cold rolled coil has risen from the previous eight percent to 12 percent.

It is noteworthy that the duty at six percent on imports of electrical steel sheets remains unchanged.

Stating that among the new changes in duty rates, the duty on galvanized steel with widths less than 500 mm stands out, Deniz Türkmen, official at the South Korean industrial conglomerate Hysoung, said that this development had been expected in the market and is important for local Turkish producers.