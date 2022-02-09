EUROFER: EU construction output to rise by three percent in 2022

Wednesday, 09 February 2022 12:09:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Economic and Steel Market Outlook 2022-2023/Q1 2022 Report from the Economic Committee of the European Steel Association (EUROFER), in the third quarter last year construction output in the EU increased by 5.8 percent, following an increase of 19.7 percent in the second quarter, both year on year.

According to the EUROFER report, in line with actual production volumes, gross fixed investment in construction in the EU in the third quarter grew by 3.4 percent year on year. Growth in the third quarter was fueled by the increase of 4.1 percent in residential investments boosted by very low mortgage rates.

EUROFER said it expects construction output in the EU to grow by three percent in 2022 and by 1.2 percent in 2023, year on year.

Civil engineering is expected to boost the construction industry’s performance amid public investment in infrastructure. This segment will be supported by EU-wide public policies whose effects will be seen to a large extent in 2022.