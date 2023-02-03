EUROFER: Demand from steel-using sectors to remain weak at least until Q2

Friday, 03 February 2023 12:20:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Economic and Steel Market Outlook 2023-2024/Q1 2023 Report from the Economic Committee of the European Steel Association (EUROFER), in 2022 apparent steel consumption in the EU-27 went through its third annual recession over the last four years, mostly as a result of quarterly drops over the third and fourth quarters of 2022. Ongoing war-related disruptions, the poor demand outlook and severe rises in energy prices and production costs impacted apparent steel consumption. In the third quarter of 2022 apparent steel consumption in the EU-27 amounted to 32.2 million mt, decreasing by 11.2 percent compared to the same period of 2021, after a drop of 4.7 percent in the second quarter of last year. This is the lowest level seen since the third quarter of 2020.

According to the association, apparent steel consumption is expected to decrease by 1.9 percent in 2023 as demand from steel-using sectors is predicted to remain severely weak, at least until the second quarter of 2023. In 2024, subject to more favorable developments in the industrial outlook and improvements in steel demand, apparent steel consumption is expected to recover by 1.6 percent. These developments are conditional upon developments in the war between Russia and Ukraine - which are unforeseeable for now, and its impact on global supply chains.

Despite the persisting supply chain issues, the output of steel-using sectors in the third quarter increased by four percent year on year after a 3.1 percent increase in the second quarter. EUROFER expects the output of steel-using sectors to decrease by 0.6 percent in 2023 as a result of a likely continuation of these downside factors into the first two quarters of the current year.

Domestic deliveries in the EU decrease by 10.5 percent in the third quarter of 2022 amid weak demand.