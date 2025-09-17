Euro area industrial output up 0.3 percent in July 2025 from June

In July this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production increased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.2 percent in the EU-27, as compared with June.

Industrial production in June had decreased by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU. In July this year, compared with July 2024, industrial production went up by 1.8 in both areas. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to June, in July the production of durable goods increased by 1.1 percent in the euro area and by 0.6 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods went up by 1.3 percent in the euro area and 0.9 percent in the EU-27, on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods went up by 1.5 percent in the euro area and by 1.3 percent in the EU-27, both month on month. In July, the production of intermediate goods increased by 0.5 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU-27 countries, while the production of energy decreased by 2.9 percent in the euro area and by 2.1 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in July the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Croatia (2.6%) and Hungary and Slovenia (both 2.1%), while the biggest decreases were recorded in Estonia (5.5%), Malta (4.7%) and Sweden (3.9%).

Compared to the same month of 2024, in July this year production of capital goods went up by 2.1 percent in the euro area and by 2.4 percent in the EU-27 countries. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods decreased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and went down by 0.3 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods fell by 0.9 percent in the euro area and by 0.7 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 6.6 percent in the euro area and by 5.2 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy fell by 0.5 percent in the euro area and 0.6 percent in the EU-27.

In July, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Latvia (9.8%), Ireland (8.1%) and Sweden (4.1%), while Bulgaria (8.3%), Luxembourg (4.7%) and Slovenia (4.6%) registered the sharpest decreases.