 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Euro area industrial output up...

Euro area industrial output up 0.3 percent in July 2025 from June

Wednesday, 17 September 2025 15:19:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In July this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production increased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.2 percent in the EU-27, as compared with June.

Industrial production in June had decreased by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU. In July this year, compared with July 2024, industrial production went up by 1.8 in both areas. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to June, in July the production of durable goods increased by 1.1 percent in the euro area and by 0.6 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods went up by 1.3 percent in the euro area and 0.9 percent in the EU-27, on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods went up by 1.5 percent in the euro area and by 1.3 percent in the EU-27, both month on month. In July, the production of intermediate goods increased by 0.5 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU-27 countries, while the production of energy decreased by 2.9 percent in the euro area and by 2.1 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in July the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Croatia (2.6%) and Hungary and Slovenia (both 2.1%), while the biggest decreases were recorded in Estonia (5.5%), Malta (4.7%) and Sweden (3.9%).

Compared to the same month of 2024, in July this year production of capital goods went up by 2.1 percent in the euro area and by 2.4 percent in the EU-27 countries. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods decreased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and went down by 0.3 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods fell by 0.9 percent in the euro area and by 0.7 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 6.6 percent in the euro area and by 5.2 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy fell by 0.5 percent in the euro area and 0.6 percent in the EU-27.

In July, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Latvia (9.8%), Ireland (8.1%) and Sweden (4.1%), while Bulgaria (8.3%), Luxembourg (4.7%) and Slovenia (4.6%) registered the sharpest decreases.


Tags: European Union Production 

Similar articles

EUROFER: EU construction output recovers slightly in Q1 2025

17 Sep | Steel News

Poland-based JSW’s coal sales and coke output exceed plans in Jan-Aug 2025

16 Sep | Steel News

France’s metal industry output up 2.7 percent in July 2025 from June

11 Sep | Steel News

Poland’s JSW continues to expand coking coal resources with another longwall at Pniówek mine

11 Sep | Steel News

Poland’s JSW expands coking coal resources with new longwall at Budryk mine

04 Sep | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry up 0.4 percent in July 2025 from June

29 Aug | Steel News

Poland’s JSW extends Borynia coal mining license until 2042 to secure operations

25 Aug | Steel News

Poland-based JSW’s coal sales exceed plans in July 2025

20 Aug | Steel News

Euro area industrial output down 1.3 percent in June 2025 from May

15 Aug | Steel News

LKAB’s net profit falls in H1 2025, sales revenue increases

15 Aug | Steel News