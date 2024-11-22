Euro area construction output down 0.1 percent in September from August

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in September this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) decreased by 0.1 percent compared to August and went down by 2.0 percent compared to the same month of 2023. In August, production in the construction sector had increased by 0.2 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in September went down by 0.1 percent month on month and fell by 1.6 percent year on year. In August, production had remained stable month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in September moved down by 0.9 percent month on month and by 2.7 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region went up 0.6 percent month on month and fell by 2.2 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction was down 0.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 1.6 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region increased by 1.4 percent month on month and decreased by 0.5 percent year on year.

As compared to August, construction output in September increased by 2.8 percent in Romania, by 2.2 percent in Italy, and by 1.7 percent in both Spain and Slovenia, while it decreased by 5.5 percent in Czechia, by 4.0 percent in Slovakia and by 3.2 percent in the Netherlands.

As compared to September 2023, construction output in September this year increased by 5.2 percent Bulgaria, by 3.9 percent in Italy and by 3.3 percent in Portugal, while it decreased by 19.1 percent in Slovakia, by 17.6 percent in Slovenia and by 9.0 percent in Poland.