Euro area industrial output up 2.6 percent in March from February

In March this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production increased by 2.6 percent in the euro area and by 1.6 percent in the EU-27, as compared with February.

Industrial production in February had increased by 1.1 percent in both areas. In March this year, compared with March 2024, industrial production went up by 3.6 in the euro area and by 2.7 percent in the EU-27 countries. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to February, in March the production of durable goods decreased by 3.1 percent in the euro area and by 2.8 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods went up by 3.2 percent in the euro area and three percent in the EU-27, on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods went up by 2.3 percent in the euro area and by 1.3 percent in the EU-27, both month on month. In March, the production of intermediate goods increased by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.2 percent in the EU-27 countries, while the production of energy fell by 0.5 percent in the euro area and by 1.7 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in March the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Ireland (14.6%), Malta (4.4%) and Finland (3.5%), while the biggest decreases were recorded in Luxembourg (6.3%), Denmark and Greece (both 4.6%) and Portugal (4.0%).

Compared to the same month of 2024, in March this year production of capital goods increased by one percent in both areas. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was up by 1.1 percent in the euro area and by 1.3 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods fell by 0.2 percent in both areas, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 15.7 percent in the euro area and by 12.2 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy grew by 2.2 percent in the euro area and 0.8 percent in the EU-27.

In March, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Ireland (50.2%), Malta (10.1%) and Lithuania (7.8%), while Bulgaria (8.3%), Romania (7.8%) and Denmark (5.7%) registered the sharpest decreases.