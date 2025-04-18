Euro area industrial output up 1.1 percent in February from January

In February this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production increased by 1.1 percent in the euro area and by one percent in the EU-27, as compared with January.

Industrial production in January had increased by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.1 percent in the EU-27. In February this year, compared with February 2024, industrial production went up by 1.2 in the euro area and by 0.6 percent in the EU-27 countries. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to January, in February the production of durable goods decreased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods went up by 0.8 percent in the euro area and 0.9 percent in the EU-27, on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods went up by 2.8 percent in the euro area and by 2.7 percent in the EU-27, both month on month. In February, the production of intermediate goods increased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.1 percent in the EU-27 countries, while the production of energy fell by 0.2 percent in the euro area and increased by 0.8 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in February the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Ireland (10.8%), Belgium (7.4%), and Luxembourg (6.3%), while the biggest decreases were recorded in Croatia (3.9%), Greece (3.6%) and Romania (2.1%).

Compared to the same month of 2024, in February this year production of capital goods decreased by 1.8 percent in the euro area and by 1.7 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was down by 2.3 percent in the euro area and by 2.2 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods fell by 2.7 percent in the euro area and by 2.2 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 9.7 percent in the euro area and by 8.1 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy grew by 1.4 percent in both areas.

In February, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Ireland (38.8%), Lithuania (9.1%) and Luxembourg (6.6%), while Hungary (8.0%), Bulgaria (4.7%) and Germany (3.7%) registered the sharpest decreases.