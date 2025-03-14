Euro area industrial output up 0.8 percent in January from December

In January this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production increased by 0.8 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU-27, as compared with December.

Industrial production in December last year had decreased by 0.4 percent in the euro area and by 0.2 percent in the EU-27. In January this year, compared with January 2024, industrial production remained stable in the euro area and fell by 0.2 percent in the EU-27 countries. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to December, in January the production of durable goods decreased by 0.2 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods went up by 0.5 percent in the euro area and 0.1 percent in the EU-27, on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods went down by 3.1 percent in the euro area and by 4.1 percent in the EU-27, both month on month. In January, the production of intermediate goods increased by 1.6 percent in the euro area and by 1.5 percent in the EU-27 countries, while the production of energy fell by 1.2 percent in the euro area and 2.0 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in January the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Lithuania (4.6%), Portugal (3.7%), and Austria (3.3%), while the biggest decreases were recorded in Malta (12.9%), Denmark (10.6%) and Slovakia (7.3%).

Compared to the same month of 2024, in January this year production of capital goods decreased by 2.7 percent in the euro area and by 2.8 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was up by 0.9 percent in the euro area and by 1.3 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods fell by 0.8 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 6.7 percent in the euro area and by 5.5 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy fell by 1.6 percent in the euro area and by 2.1 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In January, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Ireland (10.4%), Lithuania (9.8%) and Croatia (7.6%), while Slovakia (5.1%), Denmark (4.4%) and Hungary (4.0%) registered the sharpest decreases.