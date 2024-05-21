﻿
English
Euro area industrial output up 0.6 percent in March from February

Tuesday, 21 May 2024 11:43:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production increased by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.2 percent in the EU-27, as compared with February.

Industrial production in February this year had increased by 1.0 percent in the euro area and by 0.9 percent the EU-27. In March this year, compared with March 2023, industrial production moved down by 1.0 percent in both areas. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to February, in March the production of durable goods went down by 1.1 percent in the euro area and by 1.0 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods grew by 1.0 percent in the euro area and 0.7 percent in the EU-27 countries on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods decreased by 2.7 percent in both areas, month on month. In March, the production of intermediate goods went down by 0.5 percent in the euro area and the EU-27, while the production of energy decreased by 0.9 percent in the euro area and 0.2 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in March the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Ireland (12.8%), Belgium (6.8%), and Luxembourg (4.5%), while the biggest decreases were recorded in Slovenia (5.9%), Poland (5.1%) and Denmark (4.3%).

As compared to the same month of 2023, in March this year production of capital goods grew by 1.8 percent in the euro area and 1.5 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was down by 8.3 percent in the euro area and by 7.5 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods fell by 2.3 percent in the euro area and by 2.2 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods decreased by 7.0 percent in the euro area and by 5.1 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy decreased by 3.5 percent in the euro area and by 2.6 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In March, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Ireland (37.0%), Cyprus (8.5%) and Romania (3.5%), while Finland (7.7%), Bulgaria (7.6%) and Austria (7.0%) registered the sharpest decreases.


