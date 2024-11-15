Euro area industrial output down two percent in September from August

In September this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production decreased by two percent both in the euro area and in the EU-27, as compared with August.

Industrial production in August this year had increased by 1.5 percent in the euro area and by 1.2 percent in the EU-27. In September this year, compared with September 2023, industrial production moved down by 2.8 percent in the euro area and by 2.4 percent in the EU-27 countries. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to August, in September the production of durable goods increased by 0.5 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods shrank by 3.8 percent in the euro area and 3.2 percent in the EU-27, on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods went up by 1.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.5 percent in the EU-27, both month on month. In September, the production of intermediate goods remained stable in the euro area and went down by 0.1 percent in the EU-27 countries, while the production of energy decreased by 1.5 percent in the euro area and 1.6 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in September the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Croatia (5.8%), Portugal (2.7%), and Slovenia (1.6%), while the biggest decreases were recorded in Ireland (10.7%), Denmark (5.0%) and the Netherlands (4.5%).

As compared to the same month of 2023, in September this year production of capital goods decreased by 6.4 percent in the euro area and by 5.6 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was down by 1.7 percent in the euro area and by 1.5 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods fell by 2.6 percent in the euro area and by 2.5 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 4.8 percent in the euro area and by 4.5 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy increased by 1.9 percent in the euro area and 1.4 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In September, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Denmark (7.8%), Belgium (6.0%) and Lithuania (3.5%), while Ireland (7.3%), Luxembourg (6.3%) and Hungary (5.3%) registered the sharpest decreases.