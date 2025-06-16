Euro area industrial output down 2.4 percent in April from March

In April this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production decreased by 2.4 percent in the euro area and by 1.8 percent in the EU-27, as compared with March.

Industrial production in March had increased by 2.4 percent in the euro area and by 0.6 percent in the EU. In April this year, compared with April 2024, industrial production went up by 0.8 in the euro area and by 0.6 percent in the EU-27 countries. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to March, in April the production of durable goods decreased by 0.2 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods went down by 1.1 percent in the euro area and 0.7 percent in the EU-27, on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods went down by three percent in the euro area and by two percent in the EU-27, both month on month. In April, the production of intermediate goods fell by 0.7 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU-27 countries, while the production of energy fell by 1.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in April the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Denmark (3.5%), Luxembourg (3.2%), and Croatia and Sweden (both 2.5%) while the biggest decreases were recorded in Ireland (15.2%), Malta (6.2%) and Lithuania (3.0%).

Compared to the same month of 2024, in April this year production of capital goods decreased by 0.6 percent in the euro area and increased by 0.2 percent in the EU-27 countries. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods remained stable in the euro area and went down by 0.3 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods fell by one percent in both areas, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 6.1 percent in the euro area and by 4.1 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy decreased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and 0.6 percent in the EU-27.

In April, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Ireland (18.4%), Finland (10.2%) and Croatia (6.5%), while Denmark (11.6%), Bulgaria (10.5%) and Slovenia (4.6%) registered the sharpest decreases.