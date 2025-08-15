Euro area industrial output down 1.3 percent in June 2025 from May

In June this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production decreased by 1.3 percent in the euro area and by one percent in the EU-27, as compared with May.

Industrial production in May had increased by 1.1 percent in the euro area and by 0.8 percent in the EU. In June this year, compared with June 2024, industrial production went up by 0.2 in the euro area and by 0.5 percent in the EU-27 countries. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to May, in June the production of durable goods decreased by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods went down by 2.2 percent in the euro area and 1.7 percent in the EU-27, on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods went down by 4.7 percent in the euro area and by 3.7 percent in the EU-27, both month on month. In June, the production of intermediate goods fell by 0.2 percent in both areas, while the production of energy increased by 2.9 percent in the euro area and by 2.7 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in June the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Belgium (5.1%), France and Sweden (both 3.8%), and Greece (3.3%), while the biggest decreases were recorded in Ireland (11.3%), Portugal (3.6%) and Lithuania (2.8%).

Compared to the same month of 2024, in June this year production of capital goods decreased by 2.1 percent in the euro area and by 1.3 percent in the EU-27 countries. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods decreased by four percent in the euro area and went down by 3.5 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods fell by 1.8 percent in the euro area and by 1.6 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 5.8 percent in the euro area and by 5.3 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy rose by 4.6 percent in the euro area and 3.5 percent in the EU-27.

In June, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Sweden (13.4%), Ireland (10.5%) and Latvia (7.3%), while Bulgaria (8.2%), Hungary (4.9%) and Slovenia (4.3%) registered the sharpest decreases.