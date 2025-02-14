Euro area industrial output down 1.1 percent in December from November

In December last year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production decreased by 1.1 percent in the euro area and by 0.8 percent in the EU-27, as compared with November.

Industrial production in November last year had increased by 0.4 percent in the euro area and by 0.2 percent in the EU-27. In December last year, compared with December 2023, industrial production moved down by 2.0 percent in the euro area and by 1.7 percent in the EU-27 countries. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to November, in December the production of durable goods decreased by 0.7 percent in the euro area and by 1.0 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods went down by 2.6 percent in the euro area and 2.0 percent in the EU-27, on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods went up by 5.1 percent in the euro area and by 5.2 percent in the EU-27, both month on month. In December, the production of intermediate goods decreased by 1.9 percent in the euro area and by 1.8 percent in the EU-27 countries, while the production of energy grew by 0.5 percent in the euro area and 0.6 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in December the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Ireland (8.2%), Luxembourg (6.7%), and Croatia (6.3%) while the biggest decreases were recorded in Belgium (6.8%), Portugal (4.4%) and Austria (3.3%).

As compared to the same month of 2023, in December this year production of capital goods decreased by 8.1 percent in the euro area and by 7.5 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was down by 2.2 percent in the euro area and by 1.8 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods fell by 2.4 percent in the euro area and by 2.3 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 8.3 percent in the euro area and by 8.2 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy grew by 0.5 percent in the euro area and 0.6 percent, all on year-on-year basis.

In December, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Malta (14.4%), Ireland (10.1%) and Lithuania (7.6%), while Austria (9.5%), Italy (7.1%) and Hungary (5.0%) registered the sharpest decreases.