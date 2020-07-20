Euro area construction output up 27.9 percent in May from April

Monday, 20 July 2020 16:00:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in May this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) increased by 21.2 percent compared to April and was down by 10.3 percent compared to the same month of 2019. In April, production in the construction sector had declined by 14.9 percent when compared to the previous month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in May decreased by 11.9 percent compared to the same month of 2019 and was up by 27.9 percent compared to the previous month. In April, production fell by 18.3 percent compared to the previous month, according to the newly revised data.

Building construction in the EU-27 in May increased by 20.4 percent month on month and contracted by 11.6 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was up by 22.4 percent from April and decreased by 4.1 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction rose by 27.6 percent month on month and decreased by 13.2 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was up by 28.5 percent month on month and decreased by 5.1 percent year on year.

As compared to May 2019, construction output in May this year increased by 14.6 percent in Romania, by 4.1 percent in Finland and by 1.7 percent in Germany, while it decreased by 24.4 percent in Spain, 24 percent in France and by 20.1 percent in Hungary.

As compared to April, construction output in May this year decreased by 20.3 percent in Hungary, by 3.1 percent in Poland and 2.9 percent in the Czech Republic.