Euro area construction output up 1.9 percent in Feb from Jan

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in February this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) increased by 1.1 percent compared to January and was up by 8.6 percent compared to the same month of 2021. In January this year, production in the construction sector had risen by 3.7 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in February increased by 9.4 percent compared to the same month of 2021 and by 1.9 percent compared to the previous month. In January last year, production had risen by 3.9 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in February increased by 1.3 percent month on month and by 7.6 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was up by 1.1 percent from January and by 13.7 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction rose by two percent month on month and by 8.6 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was up by 1.4 percent month on month and by 15.1 percent year on year.

As compared to February 2021, construction output in February this year increased by 42.3 percent in Hungary, by 32.3 percent in Slovenia, and by 21.2 percent in Poland, while it decreased by 11.4 percent in Sweden and by 0.8 percent in Spain.

As compared to January, construction output in February this year increased by 13.3 percent in Hungary, by 8.4 percent in Slovenia and by 5.3 percent in Austria, while it decreased by 7.0 percent in Sweden, by 6.0 percent in Poland, and by 0.7 percent in Germany.