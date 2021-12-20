Euro area construction output up 1.6 percent in October from September

Monday, 20 December 2021 12:33:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in October this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) increased by 1.4 percent compared to September and was up 4.2 percent compared to the same month of 2020. In September, production in the construction sector had increased by 1.1 percent when compared to the previous month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in October increased by 4.4 percent compared to the same month of 2020 and was up by 1.6 percent compared to the previous month. In September, production increased by one percent compared to the previous month, according to the newly revised data.

Building construction in the EU-27 in October increased by 1.4 percent month on month and was up by 4.6 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was up by 0.6 percent from September and increased by 3.3 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction rose by 1.8 percent month on month and was up by 4.4 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was up by 0.5 percent month on month and increased by 3.5 percent year on year.

As compared to October 2020, construction output in October this year increased by 14.5 percent in Hungary, by 7.4 percent in Finland and by 6.6 percent in France, while it decreased by 15.7 percent in Romania, by 10.7 percent in Slovenia and by 1.9 percent in Spain.

As compared to September, construction output in October this year increased by 4.9 percent in France, by 2.6 percent in Poland and by 1.2 percent in Germany, while it decreased by 9.2 percent in Slovenia, by 1.4 percent in Austria and by 1.2 percent in Portugal.