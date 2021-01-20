Euro area construction output up 1.4 percent in November from October

Wednesday, 20 January 2021 15:07:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in November last year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) increased by 1.2 percent compared to October and was down 1.1 percent compared to the same month of 2019. In October, production in the construction sector had increased by 0.7 percent when compared to the previous month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in November decreased by 1.3 percent compared to the same month of 2019 and was up by 1.4 percent compared to the previous month. In October, production remained stable compared to the previous month, according to the newly revised data.

Building construction in the EU-27 in November increased by 0.7 percent month on month and contracted by 1.2 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was up by 3.0 percent from October and decreased by 0.2 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction rose by 1.0 percent month on month and decreased by 1.6 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was up by 3.1 percent month on month and increased by 0.4 percent year on year.

As compared to November 2019, construction output in November last year increased by 18.4 percent in Slovenia, by 9.3 percent in Romania and by 5.1 percent in Hungary, while it decreased by 13.1 percent in Spain, by 9.3 percent in Belgium and by 8.8 percent in Slovakia.

As compared to October, construction output in November last year increased by 12.2 percent in Slovenia, by 12.0 percent in Hungary and 7.0 percent in Slovakia, while it decreased by 4.9 percent in Romania, by 1.4 percent in Spain and by 0.9 percent in Belgium.