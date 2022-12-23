Euro area construction output up 1.3 percent in October from September

Friday, 23 December 2022 12:12:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in October this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) rose by 1.3 percent compared to September and by 2.4 percent compared to the same month of 2021. In September this year, production in the construction sector had moved up by 0.3 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the given month advanced by 2.2 percent compared to the same month of 2021 and by 1.3 percent compared to the previous month. In September this year, production had increased by 0.5 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in September moved up by 1.3 percent month on month and by 2.4 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region increased by 0.1 percent from September and by 1.7 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction rose by 1.3 percent month on month and by 2.3 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region advanced by one percent month on month and by 1.9 percent year on year.

As compared to October 2021, construction output in October this year increased by 54.6 percent in Slovenia, by 34.4 percent in Romania, and by 3.9 percent in Poland, while it decreased by 20.1 percent in Hungary, by 9.7 percent in Spain, by 1.6 percent in Belgium, and by 0.1 percent in Slovakia.

As compared to September, construction output in October this year increased by 8.5 percent in Slovenia, by 5.5 percent in Romania, and by five percent in Poland, while it decreased by 1.8 percent in Hungary, by 0.7 percent both in Portugal and Finland, by 0.4 percent in Sweden, and by 0.3 percent in Spain.