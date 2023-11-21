Euro area construction output up 0.4 percent in September from August

Tuesday, 21 November 2023 12:08:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in September this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) increased by 0.5 percent compared to August this year and by 0.1 percent compared to the same month of 2022. In August, production in the construction sector had moved down by 0.8 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in September went up by 0.4 percent month on month and down by 0.3 percent year on year. In August, production had decreased by 1.1 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in September moved up by 0.3 percent month on month and went down by 0.1 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region increased by 1.1 percent month on month and increased by 2.8 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction was up by 0.2 percent month on month and down 0.3 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region increased by 1.5 percent month on month and by 2.5 percent year on year.

As compared to September 2022, construction output in September this year increased by 32.1 percent in Slovenia, by 13.8 percent in Poland, and by 10.9 percent in Romania, while it decreased by 6.2 percent in Finland, by 6.1 percent in Spain and by 6.0 percent in Hungary.

As compared to August, construction output in September increased by 7.4 percent in Slovenia, by 3.6 percent in Poland, and by 2.3 percent in Slovakia, while it decreased by 1.9 percent in both Romania and Hungary, by 1.2 percent in Portugal, and by 0.9 percent in Austria.