Euro area construction output down 0.5 percent in September 2025 from August

Monday, 24 November 2025 14:02:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in September this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) remained stable compared to August and increased by 0.5 percent compared to the same month of 2024. In August, production in the construction sector had moved down by 0.8 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in September went down by 0.5 percent month on month and by 0.3 percent year on year. In August, production had decreased by 0.2 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in September decreased by 0.7 percent month on month and was down 2.5 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region increased by 1.5 percent month on month and increased by 2.6 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction was down by 1.3 percent month on month and down by 4.1 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region rose by 0.2 percent month on month and was up by two percent year on year.

As compared to August, construction output in September increased by 16.3 percent in Hungary, by 7.7 percent in Romania and by five percent in Slovenia, while it decreased by 3.3 percent in the Czech Republic, by 1.5 percent in Spain and by 1.3 percent in France.

As compared to September 2024, construction output in September this year increased by 25.7 percent in Slovenia, by 18.7 percent in Slovakia and by 15.1 percent in Hungary, while it decreased by 4.8 percent in Spain, by 3.1 percent in Austria and 2.2 percent in Germany.


Tags: European Union Construction 

Similar articles

