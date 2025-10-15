Bekaert and IKK Mateenbar partner to develop hybrid reinforcement systems for sustainable construction

Belgium-based steel cord and wire manufacturer Bekaert has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabia’s IKK Mateenbar to jointly develop lower-carbon concrete reinforcement systems. The new hybrid systems combine Mateenbar’s glass fiber-reinforced polymer (GFRP) rebar with Bekaert’s Dramix® steel fibers and Synmix® synthetic fibers.

The partnership focuses on the engineering, development, and promotion of advanced reinforcement solutions for industrial floors, pavements, concrete roads, rafts, and precast applications throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Hybrid system combines strength and sustainability

The hybrid approach aims to deliver high-performance, durable, and low-carbon reinforcement alternatives. By integrating Dramix® and Synmix® fibers with Mateenbar™ GFRP, designers can meet both structural integrity and sustainability requirements more effectively.

This system merges the toughness and crack control of steel fibers with the corrosion resistance and lightweight properties of GFRP, offering long-lasting solutions at competitive cost.