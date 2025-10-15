 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Bekaert...

Bekaert and IKK Mateenbar partner to develop hybrid reinforcement systems for sustainable construction

Wednesday, 15 October 2025 14:18:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Belgium-based steel cord and wire manufacturer Bekaert has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabia’s IKK Mateenbar to jointly develop lower-carbon concrete reinforcement systems. The new hybrid systems combine Mateenbar’s glass fiber-reinforced polymer (GFRP) rebar with Bekaert’s Dramix® steel fibers and Synmix® synthetic fibers.

The partnership focuses on the engineering, development, and promotion of advanced reinforcement solutions for industrial floors, pavements, concrete roads, rafts, and precast applications throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Hybrid system combines strength and sustainability

The hybrid approach aims to deliver high-performance, durable, and low-carbon reinforcement alternatives. By integrating Dramix® and Synmix® fibers with Mateenbar™ GFRP, designers can meet both structural integrity and sustainability requirements more effectively.

This system merges the toughness and crack control of steel fibers with the corrosion resistance and lightweight properties of GFRP, offering long-lasting solutions at competitive cost.


Tags: Rebar Longs European Union Construction Decarbonization Bekaert 

Similar articles

Turkish long steel export prices increase, buyers wait and see

15 Oct | Longs and Billet

Downtrend in local Indian rebar market gains momentum amid tepid sales only with discounts

14 Oct | Longs and Billet

Rebar spot prices in Turkey stable for 12 mm size

13 Oct | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices continue their slow downtrend

13 Oct | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill issues its workable rebar price

13 Oct | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group keeps local rebar price stable for mid-October 2025

13 Oct | Longs and Billet

US domestic rebar and wire rod flat for tenth straight week amid low demand, reduced October scrap

10 Oct | Longs and Billet

Domestic rebar prices in Taiwan - week 41, 2025

10 Oct | Longs and Billet

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat posts higher steel output and sales for Jan-Sept 2025

10 Oct | Steel News

European longs prices decline, though mood slightly better

10 Oct | Longs and Billet

Marketplace Offers

Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 50 mm
TSE/708-B420C-S420-B420B
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 40 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
PC Strand
Diameter:  0.5 inc
270
ICDAS CELIK ENERJI TERSANE VE ULASIM SAN AS
View Offer