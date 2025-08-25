Euro area construction output down 0.8 percent in June 2025 from May

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in June this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) decreased by 0.5 percent compared to May and was up by 1.9 percent compared to the same month of 2024. In May, production in the construction sector had moved down by 1.9 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in June went down by 0.8 percent month on month and up by 1.7 percent year on year. In May, production had decreased by 2.1 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in June moved down by 1.6 percent month on month and up 3.9 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region decreased by 0.1 percent month on month and increased by 1.3 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction was down by 1.8 percent month on month and up by 3.3 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region grew by 0.5 percent month on month and by 2.9 percent year on year.

As compared to May, construction output in June increased by 5.3 percent in Slovakia, by 4.5 percent in Romania, and by 3.2 percent in Poland, while it decreased by 5.6 percent in Spain, by 5.3 percent in Hungary and by 3.7 percent in Slovenia.

As compared to June 2024, construction output in June this year increased by 31.4 percent in Spain, by 14.0 percent in the Czech Republic and by 9.8 percent in Slovakia, while it decreased by 5.1 percent in France, by five percent in Austria and by 0.3 percent in Sweden.