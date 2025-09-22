SSAB and DEPENBROCK partner to use fossil-free steel in sustainable construction projects

Swedish specialty steelmaker SSAB and German construction group DEPENBROCK have announced that they have formed a new partnership to promote the use of fossil-free steel in construction. The collaboration reflects DEPENBROCK’s strategy to lower the ecological footprint of its projects while supporting clients who face increasing sustainability and regulatory requirements.

Why fossil-free steel matters

Steel is a core material in modern infrastructure due to its strength, load-bearing capacity, and versatility. However, the sector accounts for a significant share of global carbon emissions. By shifting to fossil-free steel, the construction industry can substantially cut emissions without compromising performance.

For DEPENBROCK’s clients, this integration provides:

Ecological benefits: reduced carbon footprint across projects

Economic benefits: access to improved financing conditions

Market advantages: eligibility for sustainability certifications and compliance with stricter ESG requirements

Partnership scope

The partnership focuses on applying SSAB’s fossil-free steel to civil and hydraulic engineering projects. These projects are central to both public and private infrastructure development, making the potential environmental gains substantial.

The cooperation also offers long-term advantages: