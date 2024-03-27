﻿
Euro area construction output up 0.5 percent in January from December

Wednesday, 27 March 2024 12:17:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in January this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) decreased by 1.0 percent compared to December last year and increased by 0.1 percent compared to the same month of 2023. In December, production in the construction sector had moved up by 1.3 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in January went up by 0.5 percent month on month and by 0.8 percent year on year. In December, production had increased by 0.1 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in January moved down by 2.7 percent month on month and by 2.9 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region decreased by 0.8 percent month on month and increased by 1.8 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction was down by 2.1 percent month on month and by 2.4 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region grew by 1.0 percent month on month and by 2.8 percent year on year.

As compared to December, construction output in January increased by 10.2 percent in Hungary, by 2.7 percent in Germany, and by 2.4 percent in Sweden, while it decreased by 34.3 percent in Romania, by 16.5 percent in Poland and by 9.9 percent in the Netherlands.

As compared to January 2023, construction output in January this year increased by 17.1 percent in Hungary, by 15.1 percent in Spain and by 3.9 percent in Portugal, while it decreased by 15.7 percent in the Netherlands, by 14.7 percent in Romania and by 12.8 percent in Slovakia.


