Euro area construction output up 0.8 percent in December from November

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in December last year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) increased by 1.3 percent compared to November last year and by 2.4 percent compared to the same month of 2022. In November, production in the construction sector had moved down by 0.5 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in December went up by 0.8 percent month on month and by 1.9 percent year on year. In November, production had decreased by 0.4 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in December moved up by 1.4 percent month on month and by 1.1 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region decreased by 1.1 percent month on month and increased by 4.1 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction was down by 1.1 percent month on month and by 1.3 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region fell by 0.6 percent month on month and grew by 4.7 percent year on year.

As compared to December 2022, construction output in December last year increased by 30.7 percent in Romania, by 18.9 percent in Poland, and by 10.7 percent in Belgium, while it decreased by 10.4 percent in Slovakia, by 8.7 percent in Austria and by 6.1 percent in Sweden.

As compared to November, construction output in December increased by 10.3 percent in Romania, by 8.5 percent in Poland and by 5.0 percent in Hungary, while it decreased by 10.0 percent in Slovakia, by 3.4 percent in Germany and by 1.9 percent in Austria.