Euro area construction output down 0.9 percent in October from September

Tuesday, 26 December 2023 10:08:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in October this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) decreased by 0.6 percent compared to September this year and by 0.4 percent compared to the same month of 2022. In September, production in the construction sector had moved up by 0.7 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in October went down by 0.9 percent month on month and by 0.7 percent year on year. In September, production had grown by 0.8 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in October moved down by 0.6 percent month on month and by 0.8 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region increased by 0.5 percent month on month and by 1.8 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction was down by 0.8 percent month on month and by 0.7 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region contracted by 1.0 percent month on month and by 0.2 percent year on year.

As compared to October 2022, construction output in September this year increased by 9.2 percent in Romania, by 8.3 percent in Spain, and by 7.5 percent in Poland, while it decreased by 7.3 percent in Finland, by 4.6 percent in Sweden and by 3.5 percent in Belgium.

As compared to September, construction output in October increased by 3.0 percent in both Romania and Sweden, by 1.4 percent in Spain, and by 1.3 percent in Austria, while it decreased by 6.1 percent in Slovenia, by 2.2 percent in both Germany and Slovakia, and by 2.0 percent in France.


