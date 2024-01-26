﻿
English
Euro area construction output down one percent in November from October

Friday, 26 January 2024 12:16:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in November last year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) decreased by 1.0 percent compared to October this year and by 2.1 percent compared to the same month of 2022. In October, production in the construction sector had moved down by 0.4 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in November also went down by 1.0 percent month on month and by 2.2 percent year on year. In October, production had decreased by 2.2 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in November moved down by 1.1 percent month on month and by 2.5 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region decreased by 0.2 percent month on month and increased by 0.2 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction was down by 1.2 percent month on month and by 2.4 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region contracted by 0.4 percent month on month and by 1.0 percent year on year.

As compared to November 2022, construction output in November last year increased by 14.4 percent in Romania, by 11.6 percent in Slovenia, and by 9.7 percent in Spain, while it decreased by 12.8 percent in Hungary, by 6.9 percent in Finland and by 6.5 percent in the Czech Republic.

As compared to October, construction output in November increased by 2.6 percent in Romania, by 2.4 percent in Slovakia and by 1.1 percent both in Spain and Belgium, while it decreased by 3.8 percent in the Czech Republic, by 2.9 percent in Germany and by 2.6 percent in Hungary.


