Euro area construction output up 0.9 percent in September from August

Wednesday, 17 November 2021 14:06:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in September this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) increased by 1.2 percent compared to August and was up 1.8 percent compared to the same month of 2020. In August, production in the construction sector had decreased by 1.8 percent when compared to the previous month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in September increased by 1.5 percent compared to the same month of 2020 and was up by 0.9 percent compared to the previous month. In August, production decreased by 1.4 percent compared to the previous month, according to the newly revised data.

Building construction in the EU-27 in September increased by 1.2 percent month on month and was up by 2.3 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was up by two percent from August and increased by 2.3 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction rose by 0.9 percent month on month and up by 1.5 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was up by 2.6 percent month on month and increased by 1.8 percent year on year.

As compared to September 2020, construction output in September this year increased by 14.3 percent in Hungary, by 6.0 percent in Finland and by 4.3 percent in Poland, while it decreased by 14.2 percent in Romania, by 7.2 percent in Spain and by 1.6 percent in Slovakia.

As compared to August, construction output in September this year increased by 8.5 percent in Slovenia, by 6.0 percent in Sweden and by 4.1 percent in Hungary, while it decreased by 4.9 percent in Romania, by 3.8 percent in Slovakia and by 1.9 percent in Poland.