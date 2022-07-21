Euro area construction output up 0.4 percent in May from April

Thursday, 21 July 2022 15:08:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in May this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) increased by 0.8 percent compared to April and was up by 3.8 percent compared to the same month of 2021. In April this year, production in the construction sector had fallen by 1.1 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the given month rose by 2.9 percent compared to the same month of 2021 and increased by 0.4 percent compared to the previous month. In April this year, production had fallen by one percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in May rose by 0.4 percent month on month and was up by 3.9 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was up by 2.8 percent from April and by 3.3 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction fell by 0.3 percent month on month and increased by 3.1 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was up by 2.3 percent month on month and by 2.5 percent year on year.

As compared to May 2021, construction output in May this year increased by 30.2 percent in Slovenia, by 10.7 percent in Poland, and by 9.9 percent in Hungary, while it decreased by 8.2 percent in Spain and by two percent in Germany.

As compared to April, construction output in May this year increased by 6.2 percent in Sweden, by 5.9 percent in Hungary, and by 5.8 percent in Slovenia, while it decreased by 1.5 percent in Spain and by 0.6 percent in Finland.