Euro area construction output up 0.2 percent in July from June

Friday, 18 September 2020 17:21:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in July this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) decreased by 0.1 percent compared to June and was down by 3.9 percent compared to the same month of 2019. In June, production in the construction sector had increased by 3.8 percent when compared to the previous month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in July decreased by 3.8 percent compared to the same month of 2019 and was up by 0.2 percent compared to the previous month. In June, production rose by 5.1 percent compared to the previous month, according to the newly revised data.

Building construction in the EU-27 in July decreased by 0.3 percent month on month and contracted by 4.2 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was up by 1.2 percent from June and decreased by 0.4 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction remained stable month on month and decreased by 4.3 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was up by 1.1 percent month on month and increased by 0.4 percent year on year.

As compared to July 2019, construction output in July this year increased by 12.2 percent in Romania and by 2.5 percent in Finland, while it decreased by 21 percent in Hungary, by 15.4 percent in Slovakia and by 11 percent in Poland.

As compared to June, construction output in July this year increased by 12.2 percent in Slovenia, by 5.0 percent in France and 4.3 percent in Romania, while it decreased by 4.3 percent in Germany, by 3.5 percent in Poland and 1.7 percent in Sweden.