Euro area construction output down 1.7 percent in June from May

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in June this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) decreased by 1.2 percent compared to May and was up 3.5 percent compared to the same month of 2020. In May, production in the construction sector had decreased by 0.2 percent when compared to the previous month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in June increased by 2.8 percent compared to the same month of 2020 and was down by 1.7 percent compared to the previous month. In May, production decreased by 0.4 percent compared to the previous month, according to the newly revised data.

Building construction in the EU-27 in June decreased by 1.4 percent month on month and advanced by 3.8 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was up by 0.4 percent from May and increased by 2.6 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction fell by 1.9 percent month on month and increased by 3.1 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was up by 0.2 percent month on month and increased by 2.2 percent year on year.

As compared to June 2020, construction output in June this year increased by 27.7 percent in Hungary, by 10.2 percent in Romania and by 10.0 percent in Austria, while it decreased by 10.6 percent in Spain, by 1.6 percent in Germany and by 0.6 percent in Belgium.

As compared to May, construction output in June this year increased by 4.8 percent in Slovenia, by 3.6 percent in Hungary and by 2.0 percent in Romania, while it decreased by 6.5 percent in Slovakia, by 3.6 percent in Spain and by 3.3 percent in Austria.