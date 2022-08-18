Euro area construction output down 1.3 percent in June from May

Thursday, 18 August 2022 15:22:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in June this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) decreased by 1.2 percent compared to May and was up by 0.6 percent compared to the same month of 2021. In May this year, production in the construction sector had risen by 0.1 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the given month rose by 0.1 percent compared to the same month of 2021 and decreased by 1.3 percent compared to the previous month. In May this year, production had fallen by 0.3 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in June fell by 1.2 percent month on month and was up by 0.8 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was down by 1.4 percent from May and up by 0.1 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction fell by 1.2 percent month on month and increased by 0.1 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was down by 1.3 percent month on month and by 0.2 percent year on year.

As compared to June 2021, construction output in June this year increased by 27.2 percent in Slovenia, by 5.9 percent in both Poland and Romania, and by 4.7 percent in the Netherlands, while it decreased by 10.4 percent in Spain, by 8.1 percent in Hungary and by 6.8 percent in Austria.

As compared to May, construction output in June this year increased by 1.7 percent in Slovenia, by one percent in the Netherlands, and by 0.2 percent in Finland, while it decreased by 5.2 percent in Hungary, by five percent in Slovakia and by 4.8 percent in Austria.