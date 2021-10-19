Euro area construction output down 1.3 percent in August from July

Tuesday, 19 October 2021 15:37:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in August this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) decreased by 1.8 percent compared to July and was down one percent compared to the same month of 2020. In July, production in the construction sector had increased by 0.1 percent when compared to the previous month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in August decreased by 1.6 percent compared to the same month of 2020 and was down by 1.3 percent compared to the previous month. In July, production increased by 0.1 percent compared to the previous month, according to the newly revised data.

Building construction in the EU-27 in August decreased by 2.1 percent month on month and was down by 0.7 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was down by 1.4 percent from July and decreased by 1.5 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction fell by 1.3 percent both month on month and year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was down by 1.9 percent month on month and decreased by 2.9 percent year on year.

As compared to August 2020, construction output in August this year increased by 10.2 percent in Hungary, by 7.9 percent in Poland and by 4.7 percent in Finland, while it decreased by 13.9 percent in Spain, by 7.0 percent in Romania and by 6.8 percent in Slovenia.

As compared to July, construction output in August this year increased by 2.4 percent in Portugal, by 1.9 percent in Slovakia and by 1.6 percent in Poland, while it decreased by 10.5 percent in Sweden, by 5.9 percent in Hungary and by 3.1 percent in Germany.