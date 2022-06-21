Euro area construction output down 1.1 percent in April from March

Tuesday, 21 June 2022 17:17:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in April this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) decreased by 1.2 percent compared to March and up by three percent compared to the same month of 2021. In March this year, production in the construction sector had risen by 0.1 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the given month rose by three percent compared to the same month of 2021 and decreased by 1.1 percent compared to the previous month. In March this year, production had risen by 0.1 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in April fell by 0.2 percent month on month and up by 4.1 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was down by 6.1 percent from March and by 0.7 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction rose by 0.1 percent month on month and increased by 3.9 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was down by 5.5 percent month on month and by one percent year on year.

As compared to April 2021, construction output in April this year increased by 16.9 percent in Italy, by 11.6 percent in Poland, and by 7.7 percent in Slovenia, while it decreased by 8.1 percent in Romania, by 3.8 percent in Spain and by 2.5 percent in Slovakia.

As compared to March, construction output in April this year increased by 1.2 percent in France, by 0.9 percent in Finland, and by 0.2 percent in Spain, while it decreased by 7.4 percent in Slovenia, by 5.9 percent in Hungary and by 5.1 percent in Poland.