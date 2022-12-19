EU to remove free carbon allocation by 2034

Monday, 19 December 2022 17:04:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

On December 17, the European Parliament and the European Council agreed to revise the Emissions Trading System (ETS) following an earlier agreement on the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

With the earlier agreement, the parliament and the council aim to equalize the price of carbon paid for EU products operating under the ETS and the price for imported goods, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

According to the revision, emissions in the ETS sectors will be reduced by 62 percent by 2030, compared to 2005 levels. This represents a substantial increase from the 43 percent reduction under the existing legislation. The speed of annual emission reductions will also increase, from 2.2 percent per year under the current system to 4.3 percent from 2024 to 2027 and to 4.4 percent from 2028. The agreement will gradually phase out free emission allowances to certain enterprises by 2034 and phase in the CBAM between 2026 and 2034 for the sectors covered.

The European Steel Association (EUROFER) stated that the revised measures provide stronger incentives for the uptake of low-carbon technologies such as direct iron reduction using green hydrogen, while preserving the need for effective carbon leakage protection in the transition from the current technologies. EUROFER warns that, if no concrete solution to counter carbon leakage risks in export markets is found before 2026, a pre-defined free allocation phase-out trajectory puts EU steel exports worth €45 billion at risk, due to the exponentially increasing carbon price in the EU.