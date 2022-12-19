﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EU to remove free carbon allocation by 2034

Monday, 19 December 2022 17:04:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

On December 17, the European Parliament and the European Council agreed to revise the Emissions Trading System (ETS) following an earlier agreement on the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

With the earlier agreement, the parliament and the council aim to equalize the price of carbon paid for EU products operating under the ETS and the price for imported goods, as SteelOrbis previously reported. 

According to the revision, emissions in the ETS sectors will be reduced by 62 percent by 2030, compared to 2005 levels. This represents a substantial increase from the 43 percent reduction under the existing legislation. The speed of annual emission reductions will also increase, from 2.2 percent per year under the current system to 4.3 percent from 2024 to 2027 and to 4.4 percent from 2028. The agreement will gradually phase out free emission allowances to certain enterprises by 2034 and phase in the CBAM between 2026 and 2034 for the sectors covered. 

The European Steel Association (EUROFER) stated that the revised measures provide stronger incentives for the uptake of low-carbon technologies such as direct iron reduction using green hydrogen, while preserving the need for effective carbon leakage protection in the transition from the current technologies. EUROFER warns that, if no concrete solution to counter carbon leakage risks in export markets is found before 2026, a pre-defined free allocation phase-out trajectory puts EU steel exports worth €45 billion at risk, due to the exponentially increasing carbon price in the EU.


Tags: European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

EIB provides €350 million loan to Danieli for recycled steel production in Italy, Croatia

21 Dec | Steel News

Romanian flats producer still offering, closes BF due to maintenance and unfavorable environment

20 Dec | Flats and Slab

Domestic and import HRC rises in EU despite slowing business activity

16 Dec | Flats and Slab

Stable trend of Italian scrap market continues ahead of holidays

16 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Romanian retail longs increase despite ongoing negative sentiment

16 Dec | Longs and Billet

Klöckner & Co delivers green steel to Siemens

16 Dec | Steel News

EU Commission approves acquisition of Outokumpu’s longs business by Marcegaglia

15 Dec | Steel News

Assofermet: Italian scrap prices stable, but material is scarce

14 Dec | Steel News

UNESID: Spanish steel output down 3.6 percent in Oct from Sept

14 Dec | Steel News

Bulgaria domestic longs prices fall amid sluggish demand 

14 Dec | Longs and Billet