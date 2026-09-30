EU steel distributors expect stronger activity and higher prices in Q4

The outlook for the European steel distribution sector has improved heading into the fourth quarter of 2026, with expectations for both market activity and steel prices strengthening, according to the latest EUROMETAL Market Sentiment Survey. However, distributors remain cautious on inventories, with stock levels expected to remain broadly stable.

EUROMETAL's September survey indicates that current activity remains predominantly stable, although sentiment has improved compared to the summer months. The share of respondents reporting activity above neutral levels increased compared to August, while fewer participants indicated weaker activity.

Expectations for Q4 activity remain positive

Expectations for activity over the next three months remained positive in September, with the largest share of respondents forecasting an increase. A significant proportion nevertheless expects activity to remain stable, while comparatively fewer participants anticipate a decline.

According to EUROMETAL, the results point to growing confidence in market activity during the fourth quarter, although the high share of neutral responses suggests that expectations remain measured rather than indicating a strong market recovery.

Steel price expectations maintain upward bias

Price expectations were among the strongest positive signals in the September survey. Respondents anticipating higher steel prices over the next three months outnumbered those expecting stable or lower levels, maintaining the upward bias already visible in the market outlook.

Nevertheless, a significant share of participants expects prices to remain unchanged, while comparatively fewer foresee declines. The results therefore indicate firmer price expectations as the European distribution market enters the final quarter of the year.

Meanwhile, stock expectations remain largely stable. Most distributors do not plan significant changes to their inventories during the next three months, suggesting that companies continue to keep stocks closely aligned with actual market requirements rather than pursuing aggressive restocking.

Overall, EUROMETAL said the results indicate greater confidence than during the summer months, supported by expectations for stronger activity and firmer prices, while continued caution over inventories shows that distributors remain measured about the pace of any recovery.