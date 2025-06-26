Industeel expands wear-resistant steel distribution in Spain and Portugal

The distribution network of France-based steel plate producer Industeel’s Creusabro® steels has been strengthened with the addition of a new partner. Industeel, subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered steelmaker ArcelorMittal, has announced that it has signed an agreement with Portugal-based heavy plate supplier Norsider to distribute its Creusabro® wear-resistant steels for the Spain and Portugal, two growing markets for specialized steel products.

Creusabro®, known for its resistance to abrasion, impact, and fatigue, are engineered for high-performance applications in demanding environments.

The agreement will enable Norsider to distribute Creusabro® 4800 and Creusabro® 8000 in a wide range of thicknesses, ensuring that the immediate needs of industrial clients in both Spain and Portugal are effectively met.

Norsider is expected to reduce lead times and increase availability, giving customers faster access to critical steel components. This partnership also supports ArcelorMittal’s broader strategy of improving regional supply chains and customer responsiveness across Europe.