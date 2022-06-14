﻿
English
EUROMETAL: EU distributors’ shipments down in January-April

Tuesday, 14 June 2022 13:25:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the latest report issued by the association of European steel and metal distributors EUROMETAL, in the January-April period of the current year steel shipments to end-user segments by European flat steel service centers (SSCs) dropped by 0.4 percent year on year, after increasing by 2.3 percent year on year in the January-March period.

When expressed in days of shipments, stocks at EU-based SSCs totaled 79 days in April this year, compared to 59 days in April 2021.

In the first four months of this year, sales by multi-product and proximity steel stockholding distributors recorded lower shipments for all products except rebar. In the January-April period, total shipments declined by 10.5 percent year on year.

When expressed in days of shipments, stock volumes at multi-product and proximity steel stockholding distributors in April this year came to 101 days of shipments, compared to 85 days in April 2021.


