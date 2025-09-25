Thyssenkrupp Schulte and Tubos Reunidos partner for Europe’s sustainable steel transition

Spanish seamless steel tube producer Tubos Reunidos has announced a strategic partnership with German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp’s materials distribution and service provider subsidiary Thyssenkrupp Schulte to expand the reach of O-Next® sustainable steel across Europe. The collaboration aims to decarbonize supply chains while meeting the stringent performance and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) requirements of industrial customers.

Partnership for sustainable growth

The declaration of intent makes Thyssenkrupp Schulte the exclusive distribution ally for O-Next®. This ensures that a wide network of European manufacturers, infrastructure developers, and energy companies can now access ultra-low-emission tubular steel solutions.

Thyssenkrupp Schulte strengthens its sustainability agenda through this partnership, having already cut 75,000 mt of carbon (Scope 1 and 2) from its operations.

O-Next®: redefining steelmaking standards

Tubos Reunidos has shifted away from traditional blast furnace methods toward electric arc furnaces powered by renewable energy. O-Next® achieves groundbreaking emissions reductions with:

Scope 1 & 2 emissions: 0.045 metric ton of carbon per metric ton of steel

Total including Scope 3: 0.4 metric ton of carbon per metric ton of steel

By comparison, conventional steelmaking typically generates more than 1.8 metric ton carbon per metric ton of steel.

Thanks to this partnership, customers across Europe can now access a broad range of carbon reduced steel tube solutions, including cold-drawn precision tubes, hydraulic line tubes, hot rolled tubes in C-grades and high-alloy and stainless steel tubes.