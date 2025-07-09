EUROMETAL: Future of European steel depends on collaboration

As the European steel industry faces historic challenges, the European Federation of Steel, Tubes and Metals Distribution & Trade (EUROMETAL) lately celebrated its 75th anniversary with a high-profile conference in Luxembourg. The two-day event gathered over 170 industry leaders to chart a course for the future amid climate policies, trade shifts, and the transition to a low-carbon economy. The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), growth of green steel markets, trade defense and regulatory frameworks, and the evolving role of steel distribution in the industrial transition were the key themes in the conference.

Opening the event by underscoring the urgent need for industry alignment and stronger advocacy towards EU institutions as the industry navigates the challenges of CBAM, which is scheduled to take effect in January 2026, climate policy, and regional trade realignment, Alexander Julius, EUROMETAL president, said, “The future of European steel depends not only on innovation and investment, but on collaboration.”

Prominent speakers such as Henrik Adam (Tata Steel Europe), Antonio Marcegaglia (Marcegaglia Steel), Guido Kerkhoff (Klöckner & Co), Edwin Basson (Worldsteel), Axel Eggert (EUROFER), Anthony de Carvalho (OECD) and and Julian Verden (STEMCOR) shared their insights emphasizing the risks and rewards of green steel production; the necessity for clear and fair policies to support European competitiveness; and greater flexibility and specialization in distribution models as clients demand verified emissions data and customized processing solutions. Also, several experts highlighted the role of distributors in driving green demand by integrating Product Carbon Footprints into procurement and customer communications.