EU new passenger car registrations up 3.2 percent in Q1

Friday, 16 April 2021 13:35:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, new car registrations totaled 1.06 million units in the European Union (EU), increasing by 87.3 percent compared to 567,253 units in March 2020 when strict restrictions were introduced to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest figures issued by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

2.6 million units were registered in the January-March period this year, 3.2 percent higher compared to the same period of 2020. Despite declines during the first two months of the year, the strong results recorded in March this year managed to offset the negative trend.

In the first three months of the year, registrations increased in Italy (28.7%) and France (21.1%), while registrations declined in Spain (-14.9%) and Germany (-6.4%) compared with the same period in 2020.