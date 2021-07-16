﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EU new passenger car registrations up 25.2 percent in H1

Friday, 16 July 2021 11:18:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, new car registrations totaled 1,048,143 units in the European Union (EU), increasing by 10.4 percent compared to 949,776 units in June 2020, according to the latest figures issued by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

5.4 million units were registered in the January-June period this year, 25.2 percent higher compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first six months of the year, registrations increased in Italy (51.4%), Spain (34.4%), France (28.9%) and Germany (14.9%) compared with the same period in 2020.


Tags: European Union  automotive  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12  Jul

South Korea’s new car registrations up 15.2 percent in H1
07  Jul

Beltrame Group to invest in rebar and wire rod plant in Romania
07  Jul

France’s steel product export value up 36.7 percent in January-May
05  Jul

Euro area industrial producer prices up 1.3 percent in May from April
25  Jun

European commercial vehicle registrations up 43.9 percent in January-May