EU new passenger car registrations up 25.2 percent in H1

Friday, 16 July 2021 11:18:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, new car registrations totaled 1,048,143 units in the European Union (EU), increasing by 10.4 percent compared to 949,776 units in June 2020, according to the latest figures issued by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

5.4 million units were registered in the January-June period this year, 25.2 percent higher compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first six months of the year, registrations increased in Italy (51.4%), Spain (34.4%), France (28.9%) and Germany (14.9%) compared with the same period in 2020.