﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EU new passenger car registrations down 6.4 percent in Jan-Feb

Thursday, 24 March 2022 16:30:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, new car registrations totaled 719,465 units in the European Union (EU), decreasing by 6.7 percent compared to 771,349 units in February 2021, as car manufacturers continued to face supply chain disruptions, according to the latest figures issued by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). The total marked the lowest February figure on record.

1.40 million units were registered in the January-February period this year, 6.4 percent lower compared to the same period last year. 

In the first two months of the year, registrations declined in Italy (-21.1%) and France (-15.7%), while Germany (5.6%) and Spain (4.2%) recorded increases, all year on year.


Tags: European Union  automotive 

Similar articles

16 Mar

Turkey’s Ford Otosan acquires Craiova plant in Romania
02 Mar

European commercial vehicle registrations down 11.1 percent in January
17 Feb

Car registrations down in Europe in January
07 Feb

EUROFER: EU auto output to rebound by 10.3% in 2022, 6% in 2023
01 Feb

European commercial vehicle registrations up 9.6 percent in 2021
27 Jan

EU new passenger car registrations down 2.4% in 2021
17 Dec

EU new passenger car registrations decrease slightly in Jan-Nov
18 Nov

EU new passenger car registrations up 2.2% in Jan-Oct
03 Nov

Car registrations in Italy fall sharply in October
03 Nov

EUROFER: EU auto output to rebound by 9% in 2021, 12.1% in 2022