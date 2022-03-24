EU new passenger car registrations down 6.4 percent in Jan-Feb

Thursday, 24 March 2022 16:30:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, new car registrations totaled 719,465 units in the European Union (EU), decreasing by 6.7 percent compared to 771,349 units in February 2021, as car manufacturers continued to face supply chain disruptions, according to the latest figures issued by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). The total marked the lowest February figure on record.

1.40 million units were registered in the January-February period this year, 6.4 percent lower compared to the same period last year.

In the first two months of the year, registrations declined in Italy (-21.1%) and France (-15.7%), while Germany (5.6%) and Spain (4.2%) recorded increases, all year on year.