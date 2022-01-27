EU new passenger car registrations down 2.4% in 2021

Thursday, 27 January 2022 11:10:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, new car registrations totaled 795,294 units in the European Union (EU), decreasing by 22.8 percent compared to 1,030,551 units in December 2020, according to the latest figures issued by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

Around 9.7 million units were registered in 2021 overall, declining by 2.4 percent year on year as a result of the semiconductor shortage that negatively impacted car production throughout the year, but especially during the second half.

In the full year, registrations increased in Italy (5.5%), Spain (1.0%) and France (0.5%) compared to 2020, while Germany (-10.1%) registered a decrease.