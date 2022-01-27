﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EU new passenger car registrations down 2.4% in 2021

Thursday, 27 January 2022 11:10:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, new car registrations totaled 795,294 units in the European Union (EU), decreasing by 22.8 percent compared to 1,030,551 units in December 2020, according to the latest figures issued by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

Around 9.7 million units were registered in 2021 overall, declining by 2.4 percent year on year as a result of the semiconductor shortage that negatively impacted car production throughout the year, but especially during the second half.

In the full year, registrations increased in Italy (5.5%), Spain (1.0%) and France (0.5%) compared to 2020, while Germany (-10.1%) registered a decrease.


Tags: automotive  European Union  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25 Jan

German crude steel output rises by 12.3 percent in 2021
18 Jan

Turkish motor vehicle sales decrease 2.9 percent 2021
17 Jan

Japanese auto output down 2.3 percent in January-October
14 Jan

EU mulls implementation of carbon border tax one year earlier
12 Jan

South Korea’s new car registrations up 0.5 percent in 2021