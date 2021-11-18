﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EU invests over €1.1 billion in seven decarbonization projects

Thursday, 18 November 2021 12:38:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Commission has stated that it is investing over €1.1 billion in seven large-scale projects under the Innovation Fund, aiming to support energy-intensive industries, hydrogen, carbon capture, use and storage, and renewable energy technologies. The projects are located in Belgium, Italy, Finland, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden.

A project in Sweden aims to entirely eliminate greenhouse gas emissions from steel production by using renewable hydrogen at Gällivare and Oxelösund. Another project, in Finland, will produce clean hydrogen at a refinery in Porvoo, through renewable energy and by capturing carbon and permanently storing it in the North Sea. In France, a project will capture unavoidable emissions in a cement plant and store the carbon in the North Sea. To reduce the emissions in the production of hydrogen and chemicals, a project in Belgium will develop a complete carbon capture, transport and storage value chain in the Port of Antwerp.


Tags: investments  European Union  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

17 Nov

Euro area construction output up 0.9 percent in September from August
12 Nov

Canada’s Algoma Steel to build EAFs to replace BF steelmaking
10 Nov

France’s metal industry output down 2.6 percent in September from August
09 Nov

Egypt’s Ezz Steel mulls acquisition and investment for growth strategy
04 Nov

EUROFER: EU construction output to rise by 6.4 percent in 2021