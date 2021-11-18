EU invests over €1.1 billion in seven decarbonization projects

Thursday, 18 November 2021 12:38:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Commission has stated that it is investing over €1.1 billion in seven large-scale projects under the Innovation Fund, aiming to support energy-intensive industries, hydrogen, carbon capture, use and storage, and renewable energy technologies. The projects are located in Belgium, Italy, Finland, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden.

A project in Sweden aims to entirely eliminate greenhouse gas emissions from steel production by using renewable hydrogen at Gällivare and Oxelösund. Another project, in Finland, will produce clean hydrogen at a refinery in Porvoo, through renewable energy and by capturing carbon and permanently storing it in the North Sea. In France, a project will capture unavoidable emissions in a cement plant and store the carbon in the North Sea. To reduce the emissions in the production of hydrogen and chemicals, a project in Belgium will develop a complete carbon capture, transport and storage value chain in the Port of Antwerp.