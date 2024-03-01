Danieli to supply digimelter to Turkey’s Kroman Çelik

Friday, 01 March 2024 12:36:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has received an order from Turkish steelmaker Kroman Çelik for new a “digital meltshop” or digimelter that will be built adjacent to the latter’s existing meltshop, which was also supplied by Danieli, back in 2010.

According to Danieli, Kroman Çelik aims to expand its production portfolio and reduce energy/electrode consumption and carbon emissions through the new investment. The Italian company will also supply a twin-ladle furnace and some auxiliary equipment such as fume and water treatment plants.

The new plant, which will have a tapping capacity of 150 mt, is scheduled to be commissioned at the end of next year.